Cashing in on the circuit

Motor racing fans are keeping their eyes on the road for the Formula 1 weekend, but hoteliers are keeping theirs on the profits, where the real action is.

Every time the F1 night race hits Singapore, the Marina Bay street circuit takes centre stage globally. For the luxury hotels flanking the track, it is the ultimate payday. The contrast between off-season rates and F1 weekend prices is massive.

On any other weekend, these Central Business District hotels host a steady stream of business travellers and regular tourists at standard prices. But when the race gets closer, rooms get scarce, and hotel pricing systems immediately shift into high gear.