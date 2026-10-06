The Business Times

Motor racing fans are keeping their eyes on the road for the Formula 1 weekend, but hoteliers are keeping theirs on the profits, where the real action is.

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Every time the F1 night race hits Singapore, the Marina Bay street circuit takes centre stage globally. For the luxury hotels flanking the track, it is the ultimate payday. The contrast between off-season rates and F1 weekend prices is massive.

On any other weekend, these Central Business District hotels host a steady stream of business travellers and regular tourists at standard prices. But when the race gets closer, rooms get scarce, and hotel pricing systems immediately shift into high gear.

7 facts about the night race

HISTORICAL MILESTONE

2008

First F1 night race

It is the original race held under artificial lights, igniting a new era of global motor racing spectacles.

GLOBAL ATTENDANCE COST

4th

Most expensive F1 race

Singapore consistently ranks as the fourth-most expensive Grand Prix out of 24 (2026) to attend globally, heavily driven by luxury hospitality and local hotel demand.

EXTREME CLIMATE

90%

Humidity

This is the average race-day humidity drivers endure, combined with temperatures above 30 deg C to test raw physical stamina.

MARINA BAY SPEED RECORD

1:33.808

Lap record

Set by Lewis Hamilton during the 2025 Grand Prix.

TRACK QUIRKS

Godzilla

Track visitors

Large monitor lizards nicknamed "Godzilla" occasionally wander onto live practice sessions.

DRIVER PHYSICAL STRAIN

2 to 3 kg

Sweat loss

This is the weight drivers lose in sweat for each race due to extreme cockpit environments and constant G-forces over two exhausting hours.

PIT BUILDING COST

S$33 million

Construction

The permanent Pit Building in Marina Bay cost S$33 million to build, with a major sustainability upgrade completed in 2023.

F1 hospitality boom

Who is filling these ultra-premium suites? The typical F1 big spender has changed over the years, spreading the weekend's economic impact across three different sectors of the local economy.

1. The tech and crypto influx

In the past, trackside hospitality suites and VIP lounges were mostly for bankers and finance executives. Today, there are new big spenders: younger tech founders, venture capitalists and crypto entrepreneurs.

Much of this shift is driven by Token2049, which takes place during race week. The event draws thousands of high-net-worth delegates into the city. As a result, trackside weekend stay packages ranging from S$10,000 to S$15,000 sell out completely.

2. The late-night revenue surge

The cash flow does not stop when the race ends. Late-night spending at local bars, clubs and restaurants jumps significantly during race week, making it the most lucrative weekend for nightlife operators.

This massive influx is backed by Visa commerce data, which recorded a 90% surge in late-night spending across the city. Official tracking between 11 pm and 5 am throughout race week showed an 80% uplift in restaurant transactions, and a 170% surge in corporate cardholder spending.

Below is a breakdown of the exclusive VIP packages and minimum spend requirements offered by key nightlife operators during the race weekend:

Nightlife VIP packages and minimum spend requirements
Operator / businessPricing RangePackage Details & Inclusions
Amber LoungeS$850 to S$100,000+S$850 grants individual VIP access. S$100,000 top-tier suites provide a private 10-guest VIP alcove, prime stage views, unlimited vintage champagne, vodka, caviar and dedicated hosts.
Marquee SingaporeS$80 to S$148+“Marquee Race Weekend” multi-night event series featuring headliner DJs nightly, tiered General Admission tickets and custom VIP table reservations.

3. The luxury boutique overflow

With flagship Marina Bay hotels reaching full capacity up to 60 days before the event, late-booking luxury travellers seek other premium accommodation. This has led to a financial boost and higher occupancy for high-end boutique and heritage hotels in areas such as Bugis, Duxton and Sentosa.

For instance, boutique stays such as Naumi Hotel in Bugis see nightly rates jump from about S$300 to about S$1,500 during race weekend (a 400% surge), while luxury island retreats such as Capella Singapore in Sentosa climb from about S$1,500 to about S$3,000 per night (a 100% increase).

The price tag reality check

To understand the scale of this price hike, the numbers tell the story. We pulled the room rates for four prominent hotels along the track to see how their everyday prices compare with the F1 weekend surge. Here is a breakdown of the race-week premium.

Rate methodology and notes

Methodology notes for Pan Pacific Singapore1, ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay2, Swissotel The Stamford3, and Fairmont Singapore4. All hotel room rates are starting rates a night.

  1. Based on Executive Marina Bay Room. Excl. GST and service charge. Regular (non-member) rate. Advance purchase. Rates as at Aug 31, 2026.
  2. Based on Lifestyle Premier Room. Advance booking rates. Regular rate. Rates as at Aug 22, 2026.
  3. Based on Premier Marina Bay room. Excl. taxes and fees. Rates as at Aug 22, 2026.
  4. Fairmont Gold Marina Bay, 1 King, Marina Bay view, Fairmont Gold Lounge access. Taxes and fees excluded from the price. Public rate. Rates as at July 16, 2026.

Grandstand comparison methodology. Adult three-day ticket prices are shown in Singapore dollars; Singapore GP product prices include GST where stated.

Padang A and Padang B are separate F1SG map footprints but share the same Padang product price: S$668 in 2025 and S$738 in 2026.

The playbook for maximum yield

Longer minimum stay

The higher rates are part of a broader plan to handle the influx of travellers. Hotels stop taking single-night bookings because international fans fly in for the whole event. They prefer a three or four-night minimum stay so that rooms do not sit empty in the middle of the weekend.

Premium hospitality

The sales strategy also includes a move to premium hospitality. As grandstand tickets are sold separately, hotels package rooms with luxury extras such as later checkout times, spa credits and exclusive lounge access.

Rooms converted to corporate lounges

Hotels, such as Fairmont Singapore and Swissotel The Stamford, strip beds from trackside rooms (Levels 12 to 66) to create private corporate lounges. Catering between 15 and 75 guests, these all-inclusive suites feature gourmet buffets, open bars and direct Turn 9 balcony views.

Premium hospitality packages

Trackside F1 stay packages and premium hospitality inclusions
Hotel property Trackside F1 stay package Key premium hospitality inclusions
Pan Pacific Singapore Night Race Vacation Pacific Club Lounge access (38th floor), free-flow champagne breakfast, afternoon tea, evening cocktails & canapes, and F1 welcome amenities.
Mandarin Oriental Singapore HAUS 65 F1 Experience 21st-floor HAUS 65 Lounge access, sommelier wine tastings, daily gourmet dining, butler service and spa treatment credits.
Marina Bay Sands VIP F1 Grand Prix Stay Dining credits at celebrity chef restaurants (CUT, Spago), SkyPark Infinity Pool access, private airport limousine transfers and free-flow champagne.
The Fullerton Hotel F1 Club Indulgence Straits Club VIP access, daily Chandon breakfast, evening cocktails, heritage tours, F1 merchandise and priority late check-out.
Fairmont & Swissotel Night Race VIP Package Executive Lounge privileges, S$100+ spa and dining vouchers, guaranteed Turn 9 balcony access and priority late check-out.

Corporate lounge suite packages

Suite category Floor levels Max capacity 2-day package 3-day package
Fairmont
Deluxe Marina Bay Levels 15 to 57 15 guests From S$38,000++ From S$50,000++
Royal Suite Level 26 50 guests From S$105,000++ From S$130,000++
Presidential Suite Levels 26 & 66 50 to 75 guests From S$200,000++ From S$250,000++
Swissotel
Swiss Marina Bay Levels 39 to 57 15 guests From S$38,000++ From S$50,000++
Premier Marina Bay Levels 12 to 38 15 guests From S$41,000++ From S$55,000++
Crest Suite Levels 64 & 66 30 guests From S$65,000++ From S$85,000++
Marina Bay Suite Levels 27 & 28 30 guests From S$95,000++ From S$115,000++
Presidential Suite Levels 66 50 guests From S$200,000++ From S$250,000++

Note: Rates are according to Singapore Night Race 2025.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, the Singapore Grand Prix is much more than just a street race. It is a huge payday for the city. Local businesses have adjusted their strategies to make the most of the weekend. Hotels require minimum stays, and clubs are selling tables for five figures.

As long as the event continues to attract new corporate and crypto wealth, Singapore’s financial benefits will keep coming in long after the cars cross the finish line.

SOURCES: PAN PACIFIC HOTELS GROUP, FAIRMONT, SWISSOTEL, THE FULLERTON HOTEL, MARINA BAY SANDS SINGAPORE, MANDARIN ORIENTAL SINGAPORE, TOKEN2049, SINGAPOREGP, MARQUEE, AMBER LOUNGE, F1.COM, SKYSPORTS, ESPN, BOOKING.COM, CGTRADER (@nimaxo3d), VISA, CAPELLA SINGAPORE, NAUMI HOTEL SINGAPORE

GRAPHIC: HO YAN HAO, HYRIE RAHMAT, BT (WITH AI ASSISTANCE)

SUB-EDITING: NATHANIA CHEW