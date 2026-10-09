Why the Asean Power Grid’s future lies in subsea cables

Serious money US$27 billion is needed from 2025 to 2040 to deliver the APG’s interconnectors Investment needed for APG interconnectors compared with historical investment Horizontal bar chart showing US$27 billion needed from 2025 to 2040, followed by US$2 billion invested from the 1970s to 2024. 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 US$ billion 2025 to 2040 27 1970s to 2024 2 Investment needed for APG interconnectors compared with historical investment US$27 billion needed from 2025 to 2040, compared with US$2 billion invested from the 1970s to 2024. US$ billion 2025 to 2040 27 1970s to 2024 2 0 15 30 Source: IEA IEA estimated US$27 billion is needed between 2025 and 2040 to deliver the proposed pipeline of energy interconnection projects, inclusive of both overland and subsea cables. This is more than 10 times the US$2 billion that the region invested in energy interconnectors from the 1970s to 2024, mostly for one-way power export.

Caution: high voltage Building these long-distance interconnectors will require HVDC cables, as well as specialised vessels to lay them. But the global market for these resources is tight. Lam Pham, an Asia energy analyst at think tank Ember, noted that Asean still lacks manufacturing capacity for such cables within the region, and is thus “heavily dependent” on established suppliers and installation capacity from elsewhere. “(With) Asean projects competing for the same manufacturing slots and installation capacity as Europe’s offshore wind industry, (this) is pushing up costs and creating long lead times for new projects,” he said.

Cross-section of a HVDC subsea cable The interactive cutaway loads as you reach this section. Conductor Insulation Metal sheath Outer covering Reset view Illustrative single-core extruded HVDC cable based on the Europacable reference. Layer proportions and colours are schematic. Simplified HVDC subsea cable cross-section An illustrative stranded conductor, screened insulation, water barrier, metal sheath, wire armour and outer covering grouped under four labels. Conductor Insulation Metal sheath Outer covering Static schematic shown when the interactive viewer is unavailable. Sources: Europacable, ZMS Cable Assaad Razzouk, CEO of Singapore-based renewable power company Gurin Energy, called for centralised procurement of subsea power cables to mitigate supply constraints. “Governments should give us a hand in procuring these ahead of time, so that as a region, we don’t find ourselves in five years without the ability to… build the Asean grid because the rest of the world gobbled (the cables),” he said at an industry event in August.

Cracking the puzzle Regulatory clarity is another key piece of the puzzle. For subsea cable manufacturers to establish production or installation operations in Asean, they will need greater certainty around the project pipeline and government policy, Lam noted. Seah echoed this, noting that transmission infrastructure is capital-intensive and will only be developed where there is “demonstrable demand”. Sentiment around the APG is still cautious. In a recent survey of energy professionals, only a quarter expect significant cross-border power trading in the next decade. Over half of respondents believed that a fully integrated regional grid “will remain some way off”. Wait and see Responses from 100 energy professionals in Asean on whether the APG will become a reality Responses on whether the Asean Power Grid will become a reality Horizontal bar chart of 100 energy professionals in Asean. Twenty-four per cent expect significant cross-border power trading within the next decade, 61 per cent expect bilateral and sub-regional trading to expand while a fully integrated grid remains some way off, and 15 per cent expect national priorities to outweigh regional integration. 0% 50% 100% Maybe, bilateral and sub-regional power trading arrangements will expand, but a fully integrated Asean grid will remain some way off 61% Yes, significant cross-border power trading will be established within the next decade 24% No, national energy priorities will continue to outweigh regional integration 15% Responses on whether the Asean Power Grid will become a reality Of 100 energy professionals in Asean, 24 per cent expect significant cross-border power trading in the next decade, 61 per cent expect expanded bilateral and sub-regional trading while full integration remains some way off, and 15 per cent expect national priorities to outweigh regional integration. Maybe, bilateral and sub-regional power trading arrangements will expand, but a fully integrated Asean grid will remain some way off 61% Yes, significant cross-border power trading will be established within the next decade 24% No, national energy priorities will continue to outweigh regional integration 15% 0% 50% 100% Source: Sustainable Energy Association of Singapore This comes amid obstacles that APG projects face. The Singapore-Indonesia projects, for instance, have run into delays over regulatory uncertainty. Jakarta requires clean energy exporters to renew permits every five years. But this frequent renewal timeframe leads to a lack of confidence among potential investors and offtakers. Asean member states have also not formally agreed on a single framework governing subsea cable assets under the APG, and whether ownership will be public or private, noted Seah.