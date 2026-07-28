How banks in Singapore put agentic AI to work

The rise of the ‘digital colleague’?

As the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) tightens its regulatory oversight on artificial intelligence in the financial sector, banks are entering a new phase of AI adoption – one where digital systems are expected not just to answer questions, but to carry out increasingly complex tasks.

Rather than using AI just to generate content or respond to prompts, banks such as DBS, OCBC and UOB are redesigning workflows across areas such as wealth advisory, client onboarding, know-your-customer (KYC), compliance and operations around AI “agents”.

These agents can reason, plan and execute complex, multistep tasks with limited human intervention.